Body found at canal in New Town area: ‘Bank staff’ held

BY Team MP23 March 2024 6:10 PM GMT
Kolkata: Following the discovery of a man’s body in a trolley bag submerged in a canal in the New Town area on Saturday, one individual has been apprehended in relation to the incident.

The deceased, identified as Subodh Kumar Sarkar, reportedly, hailed from North 24-Parganas.

The trolley bag containing his body was initially spotted by a group of sweepers who promptly alerted the authorities. According to reports, after analysing CCTV footage from the vicinity, Techno City Police identified two suspects in the case.

Subsequently, a bank employee, was arrested in connection with the death stated a report. Reports indicate that Sarkar had been residing in Belgha-ria on rent for the past three months and had sustained a severe head injury.

Initial investigations sug-gest that an app-cab was utilised to dispose of the body in an isolated location, claimed reports. Police are delving into various aspects to ascertain the cause of Sarkar’s death.

