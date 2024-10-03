Bodo community celebrates 55 yrs of unique Puja tradition

Alipurduar: For the past 55 years, the Bodo community in South Satali, Kalchini block of Alipurduar, has celebrated Durga Puja with a distinct cultural touch. Unlike traditional Bengali customs, the Bodo community dresses Goddess Durga in a hand-woven ‘Dokhna,’ a traditional garment of the Bodo people, replacing the typical saree. Lakshmi and Saraswati, too, are adorned in the same attire, while Kartik, Ganesha, and the demon Asura wear traditional Bodo Gamchas (towels) during the festival.

The Dokhna, known for its exquisite craftsmanship, is sourced from Assam, as the traditional looms in North Bengal have largely disappeared. The women of the community take on the responsibility of dressing the goddesses, while the men dress the male deities, maintaining strict adherence to gender-specific roles in the ritual. Though the idols are made of clay, the community holds firmly to these customs, ensuring that they reflect their unique cultural identity.

Despite the passage of time and the gradual modernisation of religious practices, the Bodo community in South Satali remains committed to preserving their ancient traditions. The Puja committee, formed months in advance, continues to follow the customs set down decades ago.

Anindita Shoiba, treasurer of the Puja committee, explained: “While many places may have altered their religious customs over time, we continue to observe our rituals faithfully. It is uncertain how long these traditions will survive with the younger generation, but as long as we are here, we will ensure they remain intact.”

Prominent folk culture researcher, Pramod Nath, highlighted the deep-rooted spiritual connection of the Bodo community with nature, stating: “The Bodos primarily worship two deities — Bathau, the god of creation and destruction, and Mainao, the goddess of power, wealth, and prosperity. Over time, they adopted Durga Puja from the neighbouring Bengali communities and today, two such pujas are observed in the district.”