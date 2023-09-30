Bodies of 2 missing children recovered from pond

Kolkata: The bodies of two children who had gone missing a few hours after they left their residence on Friday late afternoon were fished out of a pond on Saturday morning at Hatiara Majherpara area.

The two Mohammad Shoaib (10) and Arshad Ali (7) left their residence telling their parents that they were going out to play. When the two did not return till late evening, their family members started searching for them and when all efforts to trace the duo proved futile, a missing complaint was filed at Eco Park Police Station.

They were playing near the junction of Pir Saheb where they used to play every day before they went missing. The bodies were fished out and the identities were revealed after some local residents spotted two bodies floating in a waterbody in the area on Saturday morning and informed the police.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem. Meanwhile, a preliminary probe has revealed that the duo had gone to take a bath in the pond after play and accidentally drowned. The police have initiated an unnatural death case and are exploring all angles.