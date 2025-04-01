Boat sinks in Hooghly due to high tide

Kolkata: A fishermens’ boat on Monday sank in the Hooghly River in Uluberia of Howrah during a sudden high tide.

The four occupants of the boat were rescued by the other fishermen and boatmen unhurt.

According to sources, around 10:30 am on Monday, suddenly a high tide started about which nobody had any early information. Immediately, the fishermen and boatmen started moving their boat away from the shore to avoid collision with each other and with the bank of the river. While doing so, a motorised boat toppled in the middle of the Hooghly due to the impact of the high tide. As a result, the boat sank. However, the occupants were rescued by the other fishermen using their boats. No injury was reported.