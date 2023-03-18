Board to re-evaluate OMR sheets of TET 2022

Kolkata: The West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) will re-evaluate OMR sheets of the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2022 and publish the result by this month. Around 3,600 candidates had applied for review or scrutiny of their OMR sheets.



According to an official, this decision was taken to ensure that no questions are raised on the TET that was conducted on December 11, 2022. Out of 6,19,102 candidates, a total of 1,50,491 candidates passed the test.

According to the notice, candidates could avail the benefit of Post Publication Scrutiny (PPS) and Post Publication Re-evaluation (PPR) of their OMR sheets, the one which was submitted to the Board. This time, the candidates were allowed to take the duplicate copy of the OMR sheet back home and submit the original to the board. The re-evaluation will be done based on the original OMR sheet.

Meanwhile, purported images of two pages of Life Science question paper of the class 12 state board examination surfaced on WhatsApp on Saturday, over two and half hours after the commencement of the test. The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education president Chiranjib Bhattacharya said some vested interests must have circulated the image of the question paper long after it had begun, when it was almost nearing close.