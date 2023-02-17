Board of Sec Edu starts control room for Madhyamik examinees

Kolkata: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has launched a control room for the convenience of students appearing for Madhyamik Examination this year. It has been fully operational from February 16 and will continue till the completion of the exam.

Madhyamik examination will start from February 23 and continue till March 4. Seven days before the examination, the Board has launched the initiative for conducting the exams without any hiccups. The candidates and their guardians can call the control room, not just to know details related to the examination but also to report problems if any.

The Board has specified two control room numbers: 033-23213827 and 033-23592274. Apart from this, they have also specified two contact numbers each for the regional offices at Burdwan, Medinipur, North Bengal and Kolkata. A camp for the distribution of admit cards was organised by the Board on March 13. The head of the institutions or their authorised representatives had collected the admit cards from these offices. The examinees received their admit cards from schools on February 15.

The Board is also taking a strong stand against any act of vandalism in schools during the exam. Results of concerned school whose students indulge in such acts will be withheld. To boost security, it has made three CCTVs compulsory for each of the exam venues.