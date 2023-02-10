Board not responsible if OMR sheets lie with brokers, says Bratya; tells students to stay away from such traps

Kolkata: State Education minister Bratya Basu on Friday in connection with recovery of OMR sheets from Kuntal Ghosh’s house said the West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) should not be held responsible if a candidate gives their OMR sheet to an alleged broker.



The OMR sheets of the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET), 2022, were recovered from Ghosh’s residence, who was arrested on January 21. Prior to his arrest, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had searched his flats in Chinar Park and found 189 OMR sheets of TET 2022.

Ghosh’s name had cropped up during the interrogation of Tapas Mondal. As per reports, Mondal is said to be close to former chairman of West Bengal Board of Primary Education Manik Bhattacharya. Mondal alleged that Ghosh had taken a lot of money from people for arranging jobs.

Basu said: “Since this year, a copy of the OMR sheet was given to the candidates as well, which means that it was with both the Board as well as the candidates. If someone gives that OMR sheet to the broker, it is not the Board’s responsibility. If so, then the candidate is equally responsible so as the broker.”

He urged the candidates to not fall in the trap of any such broker who promises jobs. He also requested candidates to rely on merit, hard work and believe in the transparent system being followed by the Board.

Basu reiterated that the state government is vehemently trying to bring transparency in the recruitment process.