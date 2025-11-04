Boaldar Anganwadi Centre to finally get electricity after 13 years

BALURGHAT: After remaining in darkness for over a decade, the Boaldar Anganwadi Centre in South Dinajpur is finally set to receive electricity—13 long years after it began functioning. Despite having lights and fans installed, the centre had never been connected to the power grid, leaving children and workers to struggle in oppressive heat and dim classrooms.

The long-pending issue came to light during the “Amader Para, Amader Samadhan” (our neighbourhood, our solution) camp held recently in the Boaldar area.

The newly-appointed District Magistrate of South Dinajpur, Balasubramanian T, attended the event along with administrative officials. Taking the opportunity, Anganwadi worker Gangashil Das approached the DM and voiced her concerns about the lack of electricity and boundary wall problems at the centre.

“We face a lot of trouble during summer. The classrooms become unbearable. I have reported the matter several times to the panchayat and even to the BDO office but nothing changed. So I decided to bring it up directly to the District Magistrate,” Gangashil said. Moved by the complaint, DM Balasubramanian T visited the Boaldar Anganwadi Centre himself, accompanied by Balurghat BDO, Balurghat Panchayat Samiti Sabhapati Arup Sarkar and other officials. The team interacted with the children and their parents and inspected the centre’s condition. The DM then ordered an inquiry into why the facility had remained without an electricity connection for so many years.

Speaking to reporters, Balasubramanian said: “Through the ‘Amader Para, Amader Samadhan’ initiative, arrangements are being made to provide an electricity connection to this centre. The infrastructure is already in place; only the connection remains.”

He added that once the power supply is established, the centre will also receive Rs 500 per month to cover the electricity bill.

The Boaldar Anganwadi Centre, located beside Boaldar Primary School, currently serves over 50 children every day with the help of one worker and one helper. For the parents, the prospect of finally having electricity brings immense relief. Priyanka Chowdhury, a parent, said: “This building was constructed in 2012. Lights and fans were fitted back then but they never worked. If the District Magistrate’s initiative finally brings electricity, it will be a huge blessing for our children.”