BNI Kolkata CBD(A) & North celebrates its growth story

Kolkata: The Premier Member’s Day - Awards Night – NFG 2024 held at ITC Royal Bengal on June 15, was a prestigious evening celebrating the remarkable success ofBusiness Network International (BNI) Kolkata CBD(A) & North. The event honored the excellence and dedication that have propelled the region to newer and greater heights, fostering exceptional business growth and collaboration, which have significantly contributed to Kolkata’s reputation on the global business map as a city that means business.

Building on to the incredible success story of BNI Kolkata CBD(A) & North, the region launched its 33rd chapter BNI TRENDZ in the presence of BNI chairman and CEO Graham Weihmiller, BNI India president Hemu Suvarna and executive directors Bimal Samal, Rahul Mohata and

Rahul Agarwal.

BNI is the world’s largest business networking & referral marketing organisation. Founded in 1985 by Ivan Misner, founder and chief visionary officer, BNI is present in over 79 countries with over 327,219+ members in 11,172+ chapters worldwide. In the past 12 months alone, BNI members globally generated 14.06 million referrals, resulting in over Rs 1,83,762 crore in closed business.

In India, BNI operates in 131 cities with over 59,571+ members in 1236+ chapters, generating 40,41,914 referrals and closing over Rs 39,444 crore in business in the last year.