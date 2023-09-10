BNB launched in Siliguri

Siliguri: With the aim of empowering women Business N Buddies (BNB), a platform has been launched in Siliguri which is dedicated to fostering inspiration, education and collaboration. BNB, a movement, aims at celebrating the achievement of women while addressing the challenges they continue to face. BNB is founded by BN Seema Baid who has made a remarkable contribution.



She said: “We have 36 members and everyone is pioneer in their respective fields.”

This has been inaugurated by Platinum Collaborator Gems India Jewellers and gold collaborator Sarika Gupta, The Boutique and silver Collaborators are Bindal Trading Co. and Bright Academy. The Guest of Honour was Ravindra Kr Jain, Lion Srawan Chaudhary, Lion Pradip Agarwal, Lion Dhin Golyan, Sulochana Mansi Philanthropist and Meenu Kumar.