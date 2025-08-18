BMSSY scheme: TMC sets Dec deadline for firecracker workers’ enrollment

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) Rajya Sabha MP and state INTTUC president Ritabrata Banerjee fixed a December deadline for the portfolio holders of All Bengal Trinamool Green Firecracker Manufacturing Workers Union (ABTGFMWU) to bring all its members under the aegis of Bina Mulye Samajik Suraksha Yojana (BMSSY) scheme.

Over 1.2 lakh people across the state are dependent on the firecracker industry for their livelihood. “93 per cent of the workers at present are from the unorganised sector and keeping this in mind, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has introduced BMSSY. As soon as a worker attains 60 years of age, he/she will get Rs 2.72 lakh credited into their account under this scheme. You should ensure that all workers associated with the cracker industry are brought under the aegis of BMSSY by December,” said Banerjee addressing the 1st convention of ABTGFMWU, at Mahajati Sadan, on Sunday.

During the Left Front regime, the state gave Rs 30, while the concerned labourer had to pay Rs 25 a month towards subscription payment for the provident fund. However, to assist the enrolled beneficiaries further, the Chief Minister, with effect from April 1, 2020, waived off the beneficiary contribution of Rs 25, and the entire amount is contributed by the government and the scheme was named BMSSY and not SSY (Samajik Suraksha Yojana).

Speaker of Bengal Legislative Assembly Biman Banerjee urged the Union leaders to assign top priority to safety and security during the manufacturing of fire crackers in the backdrop of some incidents where people have lost their lives due to explosions in cracker factories. “Chances of fire in firecracker units are higher than in other industries. Hence, proper safety measures should be ensured in these units,” said Banerjee. The Speaker assured all possible assistance on his part for those associated with green firecracker manufacturing and sale.