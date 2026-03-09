BMC inaugurates 3 revamped overhead reservoirs

Kolkata: Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation (BMC), on Monday, inaugurated three revamped overhead reservoirs to ensure smooth and uninterrupted filtered water supply to homes across 11 blocks in Salt Lake.



Additionally, the BMC has launched new online services, including requests for water tankers and refills, applications for new ferrule connections, ferrule changes, cleaning, and shifting. These services can be accessed by paying the required fees online, eliminating the need to visit Poura Bhavan in person.

According to the BMC authorities, under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme, about Rs 379 crore was sanctioned for the scheme for water supply augmentation work, including repair work of 15 overhead water reservoirs and filtered water supply to the houses of wards 22 to 26, along with 38 and 39.

The three renovated overhead water tanks—numbers 3, 5, and 10—were reopened on Monday in the presence of BMC Mayor Krishna Chakraborty, Member Mayor-in-Council (Water) Tulsi Sinha Roy, and other BMC officials. Each tank has a capacity of 125,000 gallons and will serve 11 blocks in Salt Lake.

In addition to the revamp, BMC authorities have constructed a new sump at each reservoir site to boost the ground-level storage capacity. The old pumps in all three reservoirs have also been replaced with advanced, higher-capacity pumps.

Inside the overhead water reservoirs, authorities applied epoxy food-grade paint to prevent moss growth. The top dome slabs were treated with damp-proof ultra coating to protect the tanks from moisture damage.

Additionally, advanced lightning arresters have been installed at each reservoir, safeguarding the structures from lightning strikes within a 100-meter radius.