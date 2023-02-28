BMC arranges 1 ambulance & 1 hearse van for each borough office

KOLKATA: Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has arranged one ambulance and a hearse van for each of the borough offices in order to provide better service to the residents.



Last week, the ambulances and hearse vans have been handed over to the borough offices. BMC authority has also assigned drivers and helper for the ambulances and hearse vans in two shifts for round-the-clock service.

Sources claimed that BMC is mulling to replace these ambulances with new ones in near future. Mayor Krishna Chakraborty officially handed over the ambulances to the borough chairpersons.

According to sources, though there were 10 ambulances owned by the BMC, around three were in service. Rest of the ambulances were not in working conditions. Recently, Member Mayor-in-Council (MMiC), Health, Banibrata Banerjee took up the matter and repaired four ambulances.

Three ambulances cannot be repaired and those will be condemned. After the repairing the ambulances, six of the seven in working condition have been given to the borough offices. One ambulance has been kept at the Bidhannagar Matri Sadan for hospital use.

“We are in a process to provide mobile phones to the drivers and helpers of the ambulances. Those numbers will be given to the councilors who will circulate the same in their jurisdiction,” said Banerjee.

Apart from ambulances all the seven hearse vans were also repaired and six of them have been handed over to the borough offices. One has been kept at the BMC headquarter in Salt Lake.