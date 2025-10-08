BM Birla Heart Hospital implants dual-chamber leadless pacemaker

Kolkata: In a pioneering advancement in cardiac care, BM Birla Heart Hospital, Kolkata, has become the first centre in eastern India to successfully implant a dual-chamber leadless pacemaker, i.e. World’s First Dual Chamber (the most advanced and latest technology in cardiac science), marking a major leap forward in the management of heart rhythm disorders. The milestone procedure was performed by Dr Anil Mishra, Director of Cardiology, BM Birla Heart Hospital. This breakthrough ensures that patients from eastern India no longer need to travel to other metros or abroad for advanced heart rhythm therapies.

The newly-introduced AVEIR leadless pacemaker system represents the next generation of pacing technology. Unlike conventional pacemakers that require surgical implantation with wires (leads) and a chest pocket, the AVEIR system is entirely wireless and minimally invasive. The pacemaker, approximately the size of a vitamin capsule, is implanted directly into the heart through a thin catheter inserted via a vein, eliminating the need for chest incisions or visible scars. This approach significantly reduces post-surgical discomfort, infection risk, and recovery time.

With an expected lifespan of 18–20 years or more, the AVEIR pacemaker sets new standards in reliability and long-term patient comfort.

It is available in both single and dual-chamber models, allowing cardiologists to customise therapy based on each patient’s unique heart rhythm needs. “This is a defining moment in the evolution of cardiac pacing. The AVEIR system is not just an innovation. It’s a revolution in cardiac rhythm management. It brings global-level precision, safety, and simplicity to Indian patients, ensuring a faster recovery and a better quality of life,” said Dr Mishra.

Adding to the significance of the event, Dr Cyrus Adel Hadadi, Associate Director of Cardiac Arrhythmia, MedStar Heart & Vascular Institute, USA, also joined in to share insights into leadless pacemaker technologies.