Blueberry farming to put N Bengal on path to becoming exotic fruit hub

Siliguri: North Bengal may soon emerge as a new hub for exotic fruit cultivation, with blueberries — widely known as a foreign “superfood” — gradually making their way into local farmlands.



The Center for Floriculture and Agri-Business Management (COFAM) of the University of North Bengal is exploring the potential of commercial blueberry farming.

The initiative aims to assess the suitability of North Bengal’s climatic and geographical conditions for blueberry cultivation. According to officials, both the hills and plains of the region offer promising environmental conditions for growing the fruit, which has so far largely been import-dependent in India.

COFAM has launched hands-on training programs for interested farmers. The training covers plantation techniques, plant care, cost estimation, expected yield timelines, and marketing strategies. Farmers are also being introduced to modern cultivation methods, including grow bag technology, which allows profitable production even on small plots of land.

Amarendra Pandey of COFAM stated that blueberries command a high market value. “With modern techniques, farmers can generate good income even from limited land. Grow bags are particularly effective for this crop. Blueberry cultivation can become an alternative source of income for farmers in North Bengal,” he said.

Demand for blueberries has been rising rapidly among health-conscious consumers. Rich in antioxidants, the fruit is believed to help prevent heart disease, improve memory, and boost immunity, making it increasingly popular in urban markets.

Currently, blueberries are priced at around Rs 250 per 100 grams. The fruit has recently been spotted in select stores in and around Siliguri and Bagdogra, indicating a growing local market presence.

Agricultural experts believe that with proper planning and technical support, blueberry farming could open new avenues in North Bengal’s agricultural sector, offering farmers a profitable and sustainable diversification option.