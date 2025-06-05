Blue Line: Woman dies after jumping in front of Metro

Kolkata: Metro services on Kolkata’s Blue Line (Dakshineswar-Kavi Subhash) were partially disrupted on Wednesday after a woman allegedly jumped in front of an approaching train at Masterda Surya Sen Station (serving the Banshdroni area), affecting peak-hour commuters.

The incident took place at around 8:21 am, when a woman in her early fifties suddenly leapt onto the tracks in front of a Dakshineswar-bound train as it was pulling into the platform. The train’s motorman responded swiftly, applying the emergency brakes in an attempt to prevent a tragedy. Metro authorities immediately initiated a power block and launched rescue operations. The woman was retrieved from the tracks at approximately 8:50 am, after which normal services on the entire stretch were restored.

According to police, the woman was rushed to M R Bangur Hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival. The deceased was identified as a 52-year-old resident of Netajinagar.

Following the incident, Metro services were suspended between Kavi Subhash (New Garia) and Mahanayak Uttam Kumar (Tollygunge) stations. A truncated service operated between Mahanayak Uttam Kumar and Dakshineswar in both directions while the rescue operation was underway.

The disruption led to delays and crowding at multiple stations along the corridor. Normal operations resumed roughly 30 minutes after the incident, although residual delays persisted for a brief period.