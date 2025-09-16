Blue Line services briefly hit on Monday

Kolkata: Metro services on the Blue Line (Dakshineswar–Shahid Khudiram) were briefly affected around noon on Monday after a problem was reported between Noapara and Dum Dum.

One train from Sahid Khudiram was short-terminated at Girish Park, while other services were regulated. Operations returned to normal around 12.15 pm, though passengers said trains halted for long intervals at stations, leading to crowding and difficulty in closing doors for some

time afterwards.

Metro officials, however, denied any major disruption. “Due to heavy rain, precautionary measures were taken and services were regulated for about 10 minutes.

No suspension or operational snag occurred. Only one train was reversed from Girish Park,” a Metro Railway official said.

Officials said services were stable over the weekend. Metro carried 7.95 lakh passengers on September 12, including 5.72 lakh on the Blue Line.

The following day, ridership stood at 6.96 lakh, of which 5.25 lakh were on the Blue Line. On Sunday, 3.9 lakh people travelled, including 3 lakh on the Blue Line. Punctuality was above 98 per cent on the Blue Line on Saturday and 100 per cent on other corridors.

On Monday, however, commuters again faced delays. Many said they now leave home earlier to account

for uncertainties.