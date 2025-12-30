Blue Line: Metro to run 8 add’l services on New Year’s Eve

Kolkata: Metro Railway will run eight additional Blue Line services on New Year’s Eve, with special late-night trains operating after 9.40 pm between Dakshineswar and Shahid Khudiram on Wednesday, December 31.

According to a statement issued on Monday, four up and four down special services will be operated between Dakshineswar and Shahid Khudiram. One of these additional services will run from Shahid Khudiram to Dum Dum.

Services from Dakshineswar towards Shahid Khudiram will depart at 9.40 pm, 9.52 pm, 10.05 pm and 10.18 pm. Trains from Shahid Khudiram towards Dakshineswar are scheduled at 9.54 pm, 10.04 pm and 10.17 pm, while the final special service from Shahid Khudiram to Dum Dum will leave at 10.30 pm.

The first service timings on the Blue Line will remain unchanged, while normal services will operate as usual on the Green (Howrah Maidan–Salt Lake Sector V), Yellow (Noapara–Jai Hind Bimanbandar), Purple (Majherhat–Joka) and Orange (Kavi Subhash–Beleghata) lines on the day.