Blue Line: Metro set to start new weekday services

Kolkata: Starting Thursday (September 5), Kolkata Metro Railway is set to introduce a new service from Mahanayak Uttam Kumar (Tollygunge) to Dakshineswar on the Dakshineswar-Kavi Subhash (New Garia) corridor



(Blue Line).

Additionally, a new service will commence from Dakshineswar Station towards Kavi Subhash station at 7:54 am. These new services will be available from Monday

to Friday. With these additions, the Blue Line will operate a total of 290 services during weekdays, an increase from the current 288 services.

This includes 145 Up and 145 Down services. The first train towards Dakshineswar from Kavi Subhash will depart at 6:50 am, reaching Mahanayak Uttam Kumar in due time. Before that, passengers travelling towards Dakshineswar from Tollygunge can take advantage of the

new service.

“These two new services are being introduced for the benefit of the commuters,” said an official of the Metro Railway. There will be no change in the first services between Dakshineswer and Kavi Subhash.

The first train from Dum Dum to Kavi Subhash will depart at 6:50 am, the first service from Dum Dum to Dakshineswar will be available at 6:55 am and the first service from Dakshineswar to Kavi Subhash will be available 7:00 am, as usual.

The special night Metro services from Kavi Subhash and Dum Dum stations at 10:40 pm will continue to operate as usual on weekdays.