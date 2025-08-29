Blue Line: Metro services partially hit

Kolkata: During the busy morning rush on Thursday, Metro services on Blue Line faced partial disruption between Tollygunge and Shahid Khudiram stations. Commuters waiting in this stretch reportedly experienced service delays of nearly 30 minutes.

According to Metro officials, however, services were “completely fine” and no technical fault was recorded. They explained that minor delays in train movements might have caused the delay.

The closure of Kavi Subhas Station for maintenance has made Shahid Khudiram the temporary terminal.

Reportedly, the Shahid Khudiram Station, unlike a proper terminal station, lacks the infrastructure to switch down-line trains towards Dakshineswar.

As a result, the same train that enters the down-line is now departing for Dakshineswar again, occasionally forcing multiple trains to wait on the same track.

To reduce this congestion some services are being cut till Tollygunge.

This disruption occurred a little before 10 am on Thursday and was resolved within half an hour.

However, the service between Dakshineswar and Tollygunge continued to run normally throughout.