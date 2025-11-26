Blue Line Metro services hit by suicide attempt

Kolkata: Metro services on the Blue Line were disrupted on Tuesday morning after a commuter attempted suicide at Dum Dum station, the third such incident in six days.

Metro officials said the incident occurred at 11.31 am when a person standing on the crowded platform jumped in front of a Shahid Khudiram-bound train entering the station. A power block was imposed immediately to begin the rescue operation, suspending services between Dakshineswar and Girish Park. Truncated services ran only between Girish Park and Shahid Khudiram until the rescue was completed.

Metro authorities confirmed the development in an official statement: “A commuter has attempted suicide on the Down Line at Dum Dum at 11.31 am. Truncated services are being operated to the maximum extent possible.” Alerts were also issued through the Aamar Kolkata Metro App. Passengers on the suspended stretch moved to the roads for alternative transport, resulting in crowded buses and long queues for autos. Normal services across the full Dakshineswar–Shahid Khudiram corridor resumed at 12.11 pm, though passengers reported continued delays for some time, with trains packed with crowds halting at several stations and taking longer than usual to move along the line.

Tuesday’s incident follows two recent attempts. On November 22, a commuter jumped in front of a train at Mahatma Gandhi Road station in the afternoon, leading to the suspension of services between Dum Dum and Maidan for nearly 40 minutes. Truncated operations ran only between Dakshineswar and Dum Dum, and between Maidan and Shahid Khudiram, until services were restored.

Another attempt was reported on November 20 at Netaji station in the afternoon, when a man jumped in front of a Dakshineswar-bound train. Truncated services were operated between Maidan and Dakshineswar in both directions for almost an hour before normal operations were restored.