Blue Line: Metro services hit

Kolkata: Metro services on Blue Line were disrupted for over an hour on Sunday after a train developed a mechanical fault and stalled near Mahanayak Uttam Kumar (Tollygunge) Station.

The incident occurred around 11.30 am on the Up line, just before a Dakshineswar-bound train was about to enter the station.

The affected train, a Dalian rake numbered MR-504 that was inducted into service towards the end of March this year, came to a halt following an emergency

brake application.

As a result, services between Maidan and Shahid Khudiram were suspended. Passengers were later evacuated from the affected train as a safety measure,

Metro officials said. Officials clarified that the emergency brake application was triggered by a mechanical fault and not by any action on the part of the driver. The cause of the fault is under investigation.

Several commuters aboard the train alleged that they remained stranded inside the rake for 30 to 40 minutes without air-conditioning or power supply. Evacuation was carried out through an emergency door, with passengers walking along the tracks to the station. Elderly commuters were assisted, while children were carried by accompanying adults.