Blue Line: Metro services disrupted for nearly 1 hr

Kolkata: Metro services on the Blue Line were hit by another disruption on Sunday morning, with operations suspended for nearly an hour between Shahid Khudiram and Maidan after an overnight power block for scheduled maintenance was extended.

Metro Railway said the power block, taken on Saturday night, could not be lifted on schedule and had to be prolonged early in the morning to ensure the safety of maintenance staff. Trains continued to operate in truncated form between Maidan and Dakshineswar during the disruption.

“Scheduled maintenance work was conducted under a power block throughout Saturday night. Early this morning, it had to be extended, and for the safety of maintenance staff the power block was prolonged a little further,” Metro stated.

Blue Line services on Sundays begin at 9 am. Passengers who reached stations early said they had no prior information about the suspension and learnt through announcements that trains were not running on the affected section due to “unavoidable circumstances”.

Normal services across the entire Dakshineswar-Shahid Khudiram corridor resumed at 10.08 am.

The disruption followed another on Saturday, when unscheduled signalling maintenance at Dakshineswar forced Metro authorities to run truncated services between Baranagar and Shahid

Khudiram for some time in the morning.