Blue Line Metro services disrupted after passenger suicide bid

Kolkata: Blue Line (Dakshineswar–Shahid Khudiram) Metro services were disrupted for nearly one hour on Thursday afternoon after a passenger attempted suicide at Rabindra Sarobar station.



The incident took place at around 4.46 pm when the passenger jumped in front of a Shahid Khudiram-bound train on the down line. A power block was used to rescue the person from the tracks.

During the disruption, truncated services were operated between Maidan and Dakshineswar, and between Mahanayak Uttam Kumar (Tollygunge) and Shahid Khudiram (Briji).

Metro officials said rescue operations were carried out immediately after the incident, and normal services resumed across the entire Blue Line at 5.47 pm.