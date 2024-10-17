Blue line: Metro faces hour-long disruption as man commits suicide

Kolkata: A man in his mid forties committed suicide by jumping in front of a Metro train at Kalighat Station on Wednesday evening, leading to nearly an hour-long service disruption in the Dakshineswar-Kavi Subhash corridor (Blue Line) during peak commuting time.

According to Metro Railway authorities, the incident occurred at 6:20 pm when the commuter jumped in front of a Kavi Subhash-bound train. It was learnt that three compartments of the Metro rake had gone over the man’s body. The power supply to the third rail had to be cut off, and the train reversed to recover the man’s body. The man was then taken to SSKM Hospital, where he was declared dead.As a result, truncated services were run between Dakshineswar and Maidan, as well as between Mahanayak Uttam Kumar (Tollygunge) and Kavi Subhash (New Garia) stations. Normal Metro services resumed on the entire stretch at 7:16 pm. This marks the second suicide attempt on the Kolkata Metro in just four days. On October 14, a man jumped in front of a train at Sovabazar Sutanuti Station.

Similarly, On Wednesday, commuters faced significant delays and disruptions due to the hour-long suspension of Metro services.