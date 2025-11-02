BLOs raise security, duty concerns as EC begins training ahead of SIR

Kolkata: The Election Commission (EC) on Saturday launched a district-wise training programme for more than 80,000 Booth Level Officers (BLOs) across West Bengal, ahead of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The training, conducted by District Election Officers (DEOs), focused on hands-on use of the BLO mobile application, understanding its technical aspects, and handling Enumeration Forms. The programme will continue till November 3, with door-to-door enumeration set to begin the following day. According to officials, each BLO will receive a kit containing an identity card and a cap. Around 85 per cent of the Enumeration Forms have already been printed, and the rest will be ready by November 2. BLOs are scheduled to collect and distribute them from November 3. In the BLO meeting conducted by DEO South 24-Parganas at Nazrul Mancha, saw BLOs voicing concerns about administrative lapses, duty status, and security arrangements.

Teachers deputed as BLOs objected to being marked absent in school attendance registers during training, demanding that their participation be formally recorded as “on duty.” Many also insisted on written proof of attendance, fearing it might otherwise affect their service records. A section of BLOs further demanded additional security during the house-to-house visits, calling for Central security cover. “We have not been given any document confirming our attendance. This could harm our service record,” one BLO said, requesting anonymity. Officials from the South 24-Parganas DEO office assured that the grievances would be placed before higher authorities. In response, the state CEO’s office said state police nodal officer ADG Anand Kumar would coordinate adequate security measures for BLOs in the field. The EC will conduct training for Booth Level Agents (BLAs) — political party representatives — on Sunday and Monday. As of Saturday evening, 18,340 BLAs had been approved from eight recognised parties, including 7,912 from the BJP and 2,349 from the Trinamool. “There is confusion about the SIR process among BLAs too, so thorough training is essential to prevent delays,” a CEO office official said.

