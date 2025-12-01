BLOs raise ‘Go Back’ slogans as Suvendu arrives at CEO office to submit deputation

Kolkata: Members of the BLO Adhikar Raksha Committee on Monday held a massive demonstration outside the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer in Kolkata, raising loud “Go Back” slogans as Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari and a BJP delegation arrived at the premises.

The protest created high tension in the area, forcing police to step up security measures while the delegation made its way into the building.

The protesting BLOs alleged that booth-level officers (BLOs) have been subjected to extreme workload, unsafe field conditions, and unrealistic deadlines during the SIR process. They highlighted recent cases of illness and fatalities among BLOs, claiming these incidents were directly linked to the pressure. Protesters further argued that the administration had failed to provide adequate protection, training, and logistical support.

Amid the slogans, the delegation led by Adhikari continued inside to meet CEO Manoj Agarwal. The protestors accused political leaders of the BJP of ignoring the hardships of BLOs while engaging in what they called “selective complaints” for political mileage. They demanded reduced workload, safer operational guidelines, and stricter safeguards for BLOs working in politically sensitive areas.

Inside the CEO’s office, the BJP delegation met Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manoj Agarwal and submitted a detailed memorandum outlining their demands. During the meeting, Suvendu Adhikari urged the Election Commission to remove “super timer” IAS officers from SIR-related duties and insisted that those serving as Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) must hold SDO rank, failing which they should be replaced.

He further alleged the presence of “numerous Bangladeshi Muslims” in the electoral rolls and demanded their names be removed immediately. Adhikari also submitted complaints against the political consultancy firm I-PAC. Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Adhikari added that the delegation had raised specific concerns regarding upcoming hearings. “For the hearings scheduled after December 14, live CCTV monitoring from the Commission’s control room must be made mandatory. Not a single hearing should take place with CCTV switched off. They have assured us of this and have even issued a written order,” he said.