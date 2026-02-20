BLO’s death sparks political row in Malda; TMC blames EC

Malda: The death of a Booth Level Officer (BLO) in Malda has triggered sharp political reactions, with the Trinamool Congress demanding that a murder case be registered against the Election Commission of India (ECI). BJP, on the other hand has accused the ruling dispensation of politicising a tragic incident.



The deceased, Muhammad Anikul Alam (54), a resident of Sujapur and an assistant teacher of Geography at Kaliachak High School, was appointed as the BLO for Booth No. 144 under the Sujapur region. His family members claimed that he had been under intense work pressure in recent days due to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

On Wednesday, 44 SIR forms, including his own, were reportedly returned for correction. Family members alleged that he was under immense stress following this development. He complained of chest pain in the morning and was rushed to Sujapur Primary Health Centre for treatment.

Despite being unwell, he went to the BDO office to continue with the SIR-related work. He returned home after his condition deteriorated and was taken to hospital again, where he was declared dead.

The incident has sparked political controversy. Abdur Rahim Boxi, TMC’s Malda district president, alleged that excessive pressure from election authorities led to Alam’s death.

“This is not a natural death. He was under tremendous mental pressure due to the SIR work. We demand that a murder case be filed against the Election Commission of India. They must take responsibility for this loss,” said Boxi.

On the other hand, BJP leader Amlan Bhaduri criticised the TMC for what he termed as “politicising a personal tragedy.” He said: “It is unfortunate that a government employee has passed away. But blaming the Election Commission without medical evidence is irresponsible. The TMC is trying to gain political mileage from a death.”

Meanwhile, the bereaved family has demanded a thorough investigation into the circumstances leading to Alam’s demise. Local residents and colleagues have expressed shock, describing him as a dedicated teacher and sincere officer. The administration is yet to issue an official statement on the allegations, even as political sparring continues over the tragic incident.