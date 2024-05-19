Blood shortage hits Jalpaiguri hospital amid elections, heatwave

Jalpaiguri: The blood bank of Jalpaiguri Medical College Hospital is reeling under shortage of blood. To meet this shortage, the authorities are suggesting blood replacement by bringing donors from the patient’s relatives. As a result, the patient’s relatives who come from far away face problems. To solve the problem, the Medical College Hospital authorities have been constantly appealing to voluntary organisations and college student units to hold blood donation camps.



Blood is supplied from the Jalpaiguri Blood Bank to Jalpaiguri Medical College Hospital, various nursing homes in Jalpaiguri town, and Rajganj, Haldibari and Maynaguri Hospitals. For this, 50 to 55 units of blood are required daily. Due to the lack of adequate blood donation camps, the families of patients are asked to bring donors. According to information received from the blood bank, 1,572 units of blood were issued in April. Of these, only 246 units were collected from camps. The remaining 1,326 units were obtained through blood replacement. According to the staff of the blood bank, while some camps are still being held, the amount of blood collected is far less than the demand.

Sujay Mohanta, a relative of a patient from Haldibari, said he needed blood for his wife’s treatment. After coming to the blood bank, he learned that a donor was needed. In this situation, he didn’t know where to find donors. Suraj Biswakarma from Nagrakata is in the same predicament. He said his father is admitted to the hospital and needs AB positive blood.

“I can’t find a donor with this blood type. I don’t know what to do,” stated Suraj.

Kalyan Khan, Medical Superintendent-cum-vice-principal at Jalpaiguri Medical College Hospital, said: “Due to the election code of conduct and the heat, blood donation camps are not being held as frequently as before. That is why we are urging voluntary organisations and college student units to organise small camps to maintain normal blood supply.”