Blood shortage hits Alipurduar

A shortage of blood has emerged in the blood banks of Alipurduar district since the announcement of the elections. The reserves of the three blood banks in the district are depleting almost daily, leading to the postponement of orthopedic surgeries across Alipurduar.

Dr Paritosh Mondal, Superintendent of Alipurduar District Hospital, stated: “Not only government hospitals, but also orthopedic specialists in private hospitals have been asked to delay certain surgeries temporarily due to the blood shortage. Surgeries that can be postponed for a few days are being rescheduled.

This situation has persisted in the district for about 10 days. However, despite the blood shortage, surgeries in other departments are proceeding as scheduled, ensuring the patients’ well-being.”

According to hospital sources, the Orthopedic department has been instructed to operate in this manner until the Lok Sabha polls are concluded. Suman Kanjilal, chairman of the Rogi Kalyan Samiti, expressed concern, saying: “If blood cannot be stored in the blood banks due to insufficient donations, it may lead to future problems. As the country’s largest election is underway, there is a risk of emergencies where blood may be urgently required. I urge various organisations to organise blood donation drives, and we will arrange blood donation camps at the hospital if necessary.”

A similar situation has been reported in North Dinajpur. To encourage local participation, District Magistrate Surendra Kumar Meena donated blood himself at Raiganj Medical College on Wednesday. He emphasised: “During the election season, blood bank supplies may be strained. I urge all healthy individuals to come forward and donate blood to support our communities.”