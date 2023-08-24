Blogger arrested from Burdwan for posting false video clip on Darjeeling

Darjeeling: Cyber police station of the Darjeeling police arrested one Partha Das Holder of Memari, Burdwan based on a complaint lodged by a legal practitioner in connection of a false video clip on social media entitled “Darjeeling Red Light Area, Nehru Road.”



In the name of a social media page Mix Prank 2.0, the video clip was shared. The 2.28-minute video shows a road from Lamahatta to Darjeeling town with the above title. However, the video has not been verified by Millennium Post.

Holder had embedded a clip showing women in skimpy outfits standing on the road. The clip is not of Darjeeling and is of an unknown location. Accordingly a case was registered. After contacting the social media site, the page was deleted on August 10. The person was also traced from his phone number and a notice was sent to the 22-year-old Partha Das Holder.

He appeared before the investigation officer and confessed his guilt. He was then arrested and produced at the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court on Thursday. “He was charged under Sec 505 (2.) However, as he had cooperated with investigations he was granted interim bail of Rs 500, with the condition that he would meet the Investigating Officer whenever called. However, as his bail bond was not submitted he was sent to Judicial Custody on Thursday,” said Pankaj Prasad, Assistant Public Prosecutor.