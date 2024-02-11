Blocking Bengal’s MGNREGA funds by Centre to be focal point of all TMC public meets

Cooch Behar: The state government is set to disburse payments for MGNREGS work on February 21 and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Cooch Behar is strategically leveraging this humanitarian initiative to regain political ground ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.



District Trinamool Congress president Abhijit De Bhowmik convened a crucial meeting, instructing leaders from block presidents to Panchayat Samiti presidents to emphasise on the pending payments for MGNREGA workers. Abhijit De Bhowmik stated: “We have instructed everyone to conduct door-to-door meetings with booth presidents and local leaders in their respective areas, highlighting the issue of delayed MGNREGS payments to villagers. It is crucial for them to understand that the Central government is withholding funds meant for their MGNREGS work, funds that the state government is working diligently to disburse.”

The Cooch Behar district’s Lok Sabha seat is currently held by the BJP and the party controls 6 out of 9 Assembly seats in the district. Despite this, numerous residents across the state, including many in Cooch Behar, have been awaiting MGNREGA payments for an extended period. In response, the Cooch Behar District Trinamool Congress aims to capitalise on the discontent, making the timely disbursement of funds a focal point in their strategy to garner favorable results in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.