Block-wise vote report favours TMC’s victory in Jalpaiguri

Jalpaiguri: After the booth-level report, the latest block-wise vote report signals relief for Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Jalpaiguri district. The block-wise report, submitted to the district leadership in a specific format on Friday night, has buoyed the confidence of Trinamool block presidents regarding the recovery of the Jalpaiguri Lok Sabha seat.



According to TMC sources, a comprehensive analysis of both booth and block-level reports is underway.

Following a forthcoming meeting with district leaders, a final report will be dispatched to the top leadership in Kolkata.

On Friday night, Trinamool’s organisational block president, along with district chairman Khageshwar Roy and district president Mahua Gope, convened a meeting where block presidents presented their block-wise polling reports.

These reports outline the expected Trinamool votes in each block as well as provide an analytical estimate of Opposition parties such as the BJP and Left Front. While Trinamool leadership refrains from public commentary on the report, they express confidence in winning the Jalpaiguri seat.

Trinamool had promptly gathered booth-based reports following the polls on April 19, demonstrating confidence in four out of seven Assembly segments, namely Rajganj, Malbazar, Dhupguri and Mekhliganj. This time, they anticipate favourable results in the Dabgram Phulbari Assembly based on the block-wise report.

Trinamool leadership emphasises their progress in securing leads in each block, fostering optimism for an easy victory in the Jalpaiguri Lok Sabha seat.

District TMC president Mahua Gope stated: “Following the booth-level reports, we have now received the block-wise vote report for the Jalpaiguri Lok Sabha constituency, further affirming our confidence in winning.”

Meanwhile, District Trinamool chairman Khageshwar Roy asserted: “Based on the fraction of leads identified in our organisational block-wise submissions, Trinamool is projected to lead BJP by 35,000 votes in the Jalpaiguri Lok Sabha seat.”

However, the BJP leadership remains unconcerned with these developments. District BJP secretary Shyam Prasad remarked: “We have also received reports suggesting our lead.

However, significant support for BJP has been observed in certain areas, notably among Hindi-speaking communities, including various wards of Jalpaiguri town and Dooars. We eagerly await June 4.”