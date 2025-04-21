Block Public Health Unit launched at Dolua Rural Hosp

Raiganj: In order to enhance healthcare services in rural North Dinajpur, a new Block Public Health Unit (BPHU) was inaugurated at Dalua Rural Hospital in Chopra on Saturday afternoon. The facility, established at a cost of Rs 66 lakh by the Chopra Panchayat Samiti, aims to provide comprehensive diagnostic and preventive healthcare services to the local population. The establishment of the BPHU is expected to significantly enhance the hospital’s capacity to deliver quality healthcare services to the community.

The inauguration ceremony was led by Chopra MLA Hamidul Rahman, accompanied by Samir Mandal, Block Development Officer and Rajesh Saha, Block Medical Officer of Health (BMOH). Rahman emphasised the unit’s role in improving maternal health and disease surveillance in the region and said: “With the introduction of the BPHU, residents from various rural areas of Chopra will benefit. Underprivileged pregnant women will receive essential tests free of cost and overall health and hygiene conditions in the area are expected to improve.”

Rajesh Saha, BMOH Chopra highlighted plans to introduce a range of essential laboratory tests at the unit shortly and stated: “Poor patients, who previously had to spend significant amounts on various tests, will now have access to these services free of charge. Additionally, dedicated staff will conduct surveys for diseases like dengue, malaria and Kalazar in rural areas.”