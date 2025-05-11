Block med health officer running pvt chamber from govt quarters

Cooch Behar: Serious allegations have surfaced against the Block Medical Officer of Health (BMOH), Dr Manoranjan Das, for allegedly operating a private medical chamber from his government-provided accommodation within the premises of the Boxirhat Block Primary Health Centre.

According to local residents, Das has displayed a flex board outside his government quarters indicating fixed timings for private consultations, raising ethical concerns about the misuse of government property. While the health centre reportedly struggles to provide timely services to patients, the BMOH’s alleged private practice has sparked public outrage, especially on social media platforms.

The 30-bed Boxirhat Block Primary Health Centre serves residents of 11 Gram Panchayats, including patients from lower Assam. Despite the facility having four doctors — including a dentist and the BMOH — locals claim the absence of Das from regular duties has placed a heavy burden on the remaining two general physicians, severely affecting patient care.

“There is no provision for doctors to run private practice from government accommodation. The matter will be investigated, and necessary action will be taken,” stated Dr Himadri Kumar Aari, Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH), Cooch Behar.

Repeated attempts to reach Das for his comments went unanswered. Meanwhile, opposition leaders have condemned the incident. BJP District vice-president Utpal Das said: “It is shameful that the BMOH is allegedly charging money from patients while running a private chamber inside government housing. The current condition of the health centre is unacceptable and needs immediate intervention.”

Reacting to the controversy, Tufanganj-II Block Trinamool Congress vice-president and Zilla Parishad member Niranjan Sarkar said: “The matter is serious and will be brought to the notice of the district health officer and the administration for appropriate action.”