Block at Sealdah Station lifted on Sunday, normal train services resume

Kolkata: Train services resumed through platform one to five at Sealdah Railway Station on Sunday as the second phase of infrastructural work, including non-interlocking work for platform extension to accommodate 12-coach local trains, ended two hours prior to the completion time.



On Sunday, Eastern Railway (ER) authorities stated that the non-interlocking work towards the extension of platforms number 1 to 5 at Sealdah Main and North sections was completed at 12 noon, which was two hours prior to its scheduled time of 2 pm. Following the successful completion of the Non-Interlocking work, the first train, 31518 Shantipur-Sealdah local, arrived at platform number five at 1:18 pm and an EMU special train also arrived at platform number 1 at 1:42 pm.

However, 13103/13104 Sealdah-Lalgola-Sealdah Bhagirathi Express which was scheduled to commence journey on Sunday, remained cancelled due to the non-interlocking work. The work started at midnight of June 7. This extension work will enable ER to carry at least two lakh more passengers a day in EMU trains. Since Friday, the passengers were highly inconvenienced due to short terminating and originating of several trains at Dum Dum Junction and Dum Dum Cantonment. Local trains were overcrowded both Friday and Saturday. In one such overcrowded situation on Friday, a 22-year-old allegedly fell off the train and died. Many travellers were forced to spend the night at the station for the past three days due to the disruptions.

The prolonged disruptions led to mounting frustration among passengers, culminating in protests at Sealdah Station. The glass window of the inquiry room was broken during the demonstrations and several Eastern Railway employees sustained injuries from the chaos and broken glass. On Saturday, Sealdah-bound Rajdhani Express was delayed by three hours as it was made to stand at Dum Dum Station due to the infrastructure development and platform extension work (platform one to five) taking place at Sealdah Station. While accepting the passenger problems, the official said that the infrastructural work at Sealdah station is essential for passenger comfort. “Today’s pain is tomorrow’s gain,” the official said.

Six trains, including Sealdah-Alipurduar Kanchankanya Express, were rescheduled by the Sealdah Division on Saturday. The authorities had earlier informed that since five platforms will be closed down for the work, 147 services out of 806 will be short terminated and short originated. The work as well as regulation of train services will go on till June 9.