BLO suffers brain stroke over ‘extreme work pressure’

Kolkata: The ongoing controversy surrounding the SIR process in West Bengal continues to deepen as yet another Booth Level Officer has fallen seriously ill.

According to administrative sources, a BLO, Debasish Das (57) from Namkhana, reportedly suffered a brain stroke on Wednesday, allegedly due to excessive pressure and workload linked to the SIR exercise.

Das was immediately taken to Diamond Harbour Government Medical Hospital for emergency treatment, and later he was taken to SSKM on the instruction of TMC’s general secretary Abhishek banerjee.

His son, Saurab Das, said his father had been under “extreme workload for days” and had been feeling unwell but continued working. “Suddenly, his condition worsened, so we took him to the hospital. He cannot speak or respond now,” he added briefly.

Mathurapur MP Bapi Halder alleged that the Election Commission was acting as the “BJP’s B-team,” forcing two years’ work into two months and pushing BLOs to the brink. He said Debashish was “fighting for his life” and promised help to his family. He also warned that people would give a fitting reply.

Meanwhile, in Kolkata, a second case of alleged administrative cruelty has emerged. In Rashbehari Assembly Constituency, Ward 93 BLO Shri Pradeep Bhuktar has reportedly become ill while collecting enumeration forms. He has been taken to KPC Medical College and Hospital.

With the death of three BLOs, the total number of SIR-related deaths has reached 32, with several ailments across Bengal.