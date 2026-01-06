BLO error behind ‘deceased voters’ in draft rolls: DEO report

Kolkata: The concerned District Electoral Officers’ (DEOs’) report in connection with three electors shown as deceased in Special Intensive Revision (SIR) draft rolls has revealed that it was an unwanted mistake on the part of the concerned Booth Level Officer(BLO).

The three electors, namely Manirul Molla and Maya Das from Metiabruz, and Harekrishna Giri from Kakdwip, walked on the ramp at a political meeting at Baruipur, which was addressed by Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on January 2. The poll body had sought a report from the concerned DEO following the ‘ghost walk. ’

According to the report, in the case of Molla and Giri, the concerned BLOs on the very day of the publication of the draft roll realised mistakes on their part that most probably occurred while digitisation of names and informed the concerned Electoral Registration Officers (EROs). The two voters were immediately approached by their respective BLOs and asked to fill up the requisite form for inclusion of their names in the electoral roll, paving the way for their names to appear in the final roll.

In the case of Maya Das, too, it was an unwanted technical error.

The reports have been forwarded to the poll panel by the office of the Bengal Chief Electoral Officer.