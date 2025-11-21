BLO dies in road accident while returning from SIR duty

Cooch Behar: A Booth Level Officer (BLO) died in a road accident on Thursday night while returning home after completing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) duties. The incident took place near the Mathabhanga Dharla Bridge area.

The deceased, identified as Lalit Adhikari (54), was a resident of Mayantali in Mathabhanga town and a teacher at Mathabhanga Mahishmuri Shialdanga Primary School.

According to police and local sources, Adhikari had just finished his SIR assignment at Booth No. 205 in Goayer Haat Baro Dhapara Chadra under the Sitalkuchi block and was returning home on his motorbike.

While crossing the Dharla Bridge area, his two-wheeler was reportedly hit by a pickup van, causing him to collapse on the spot. Locals rushed him to Mathabhanga Sub-Divisional Hospital. Owing to his critical condition, he was referred to a private hospital in Cooch Behar, where doctors declared him dead. He is survived by his wife and two sons.

His wife, Shyamali Adhikari, said: “After school, he went out for BLO work. Around 7 pm, we received news about the accident. We still don’t know how it happened.” When asked whether he was under stress due to SIR duties, she said: “No, he wasn’t under any pressure. He was doing his work properly.” The victim’s brother, Ranjit Adhikari, said Lalit had stopped by their home for tea after completing his SIR work.

“Around 7 pm, we got a call from his phone saying he had met with an accident. We rushed to the hospital immediately,” he said. The incident has sparked a political war of words. Trinamool Congress spokesperson Partha Pratim Roy said: “While this is an accident, we must discuss the factors behind such incidents.

The Election Commission’s excessive pressure on BLOs has created severe mental stress, which may contribute to such tragedies.”

In response, BJP district vice-president Biraj Bose countered: “Every death is unfortunate, but TMC is trying to politicise the issue. His family clearly said he was not under work pressure.” Police have begun an investigation into the accident.