BLO dies in Malda, family alleges work pressure

Malda: Tension gripped the Nadapara area under the Malatipur Assembly constituency in Chanchal II block after the sudden death of a Booth Level Officer (BLO), triggering allegations of excessive work pressure and a fresh political controversy.



The deceased, Utpal Thokdar(54), was serving as the BLO of Booth No. 93 and was also a para teacher. According to family members, he had been under severe mental stress for the past several days due to the inclusion of nearly 110 names in the “adjudication list” related to electoral work.

His wife, Shubhra Thokdar, alleged: “Since the list came with around 110 names, my husband became mentally disturbed. He was constantly anxious and had to stay awake at night for work. The pressure kept increasing and he eventually fell ill.”

Family members stated that Thokdar fell sick on Saturday evening and was rushed to Chanchal Super Speciality Hospital, where doctors declared him dead around 10 pm.

The incident has sparked sharp political reactions. Abdur Rahim Boxi, local Trinamool Congress MLA, blamed the Election Commission, alleging undue pressure on BLOs. “This is not the first such incident. The Election Commission is pushing people to death. The public will respond to this,” he said.

On the other hand, Khagen Murmu, BJP MP from Malda North, rejected the allegation and held the state government responsible. “The entire infrastructure used by the Election Commission is provided by the state. Trinamool is creating fear and division among people in the name of such exercises,” he countered. Thokdar is survived by his wife and two daughters, one of whom is married while the other is still studying.

The tragic death has cast a shadow of grief across the locality, while raising serious questions about the working conditions and mental health support for election

duty personnel.