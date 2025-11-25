BLO ‘critical’ as scooty collides with motorcycle

Raiganj: In a tragic incident, a woman Block Level Officer (BLO), identified as Kalyani Roy, was seriously injured in a road accident near Dhankoil More under Kaliyaganj Police Station areas of North Dinajpur district on Monday morning. The mishap occurred when her scooty collided head-on with an approaching motorcycle while she was travelling to her designated booth for Special Intensive Revision (SIR) duties.

Local residents rushed to the spot immediately after the accident and rescued Roy, who sustained severe injuries to her head and face.

She was admitted to Kaliyaganj State General Hospital, where her condition is reported to be critical.

According to sources, Roy, a primary school teacher by profession and a resident of Kachra in Dhankoil, is the BLO of Booth No. 113 at Balahar. She was on her way to perform SIR-related work when the accident took place near Dhankoil bridge.

Nitai Baisya, President of the Kaliyaganj TMC Block Committee, stated: “We heard that she was extremely anxious about the SIR work. She had been working till midnight to complete receiving and uploading enumeration forms. Such workload within a short period has been putting immense pressure on BLOs.”

Kaliyaganj BDO, Bidyut Baran Biswas, informed that additional BLOs have been assigned to manage her responsibilities until she recovers.