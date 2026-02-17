BLO attacked in Nadia while serving a hearing notice

Kolkata: A Booth Level Officer (BLO), Ali Saheb, was allegedly attacked while serving a notice for a special hearing in Nadia district, leaving him seriously injured. The incident reportedly occurred on Sunday when he visited a village in Kaliaganj to deliver the notice.

According to police sources, Ali Saheb had gone to serve a hearing notice to Ayatullah Sheikh over a logical discrepancy regarding the age gap between him and his daughter. When Sheikh’s wife, Alifa Bibi, was informed about the notice, she allegedly became agitated, and the situation soon escalated.

Reportedly, the BLO was struck on the head with a stick by Sheikh, causing heavy bleeding. He sustained severe injuries and required twelve stitches on his head. A FIR has been lodged by the injured officer at the local police station.

However, the accused have denied the allegations. In a counter-FIR, Ayatullah Sheikh alleged that they were being harassed in the name of the Special Intensive Revision process. Police officials confirmed that both FIRs have been received. “We have received both FIRs. The copy of the medical report is also with us. The case is under investigation,” a police officer said.

The incident once again brings to the fore the risks faced by field-level workers engaged in the SIR process.