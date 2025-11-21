BLO assaulted by agitating residents in Hemtabad

Raiganj: Tension gripped Balipara FP School under Hemtabad Police Station in North Dinajpur on Thursday evening after a Booth Level Officer (BLO), Jagdish Shahu, was allegedly assaulted and confined by a group of agitating residents during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list.

According to sources, Shahu, who is also a teacher at the school in Bangalbari, was receiving filled-up enumeration forms from residents when a dispute arose over verification procedures.

Locals alleged that the BLO was accepting forms without checking for proper signatures and corrections. They reportedly asked him to verify the entries and guide them in correcting mistakes, but an argument broke out when he refused to comply with their demands.

The situation soon turned violent as the irate residents allegedly manhandled Shahu and confined him inside a room for several hours. Around 10.30 pm, Hemtabad BDO Biswajit Dutta, along with a police team, reached the spot and rescued the BLO. He was immediately taken to Hemtabad Rural Hospital for treatment.

No police complaint had been filed in the matter till Friday, though tension continues to prevail in the locality following the incident.

Speaking to reporters, Shahu said: “I was receiving the forms according to the guidelines. But they objected and then physically assaulted me. I am mentally and physically disturbed. I urge the administration to release me from SIR duty.”

BDO Dutta said: “We intervened at night and rescued the BLO from the agitation. On Friday, as demanded by local residents, a special SIR camp was organised in the village to address their concerns.”