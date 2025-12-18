BLO apologises after TMC councillor wrongly shown ‘dead’ in voter list

Kolkata: The concerned Booth Level Officer (BLO) has apologised for the error after a Trinamool Congress councillor from Hooghly district in West Bengal was wrongly shown as “dead” in the draft electoral rolls.

The office of the Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), on Tuesday, sought a report from the District Electoral Officer (DEO) following the deletion of Surya Dey’s name. He is the councillor of Dankuni Municipality’s

Ward 18.

According to Election Commission sources, the erring BLO, Kush Hazra, submitted a report to the District Electoral Officer (DEO), stating that the lapse was unintentional and tendering an apology.

“We will send this report to the Election Commission of India (ECI) along with the explanation of the BLO. The ECI will decide on action against the concerned BLO,” said an official of the state CEO office.

The poll panel is also examining whether similar things have taken place with other electors of the booth too.

Dey, on Tuesday, had staged a protest by walking into the Kalipur crematorium near Kolkata demanding that his last rites be performed, claiming the Election Commission had officially declared him deceased