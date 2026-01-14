BLO accused of demanding bribe in Siliguri

Siliguri: A Booth Level Officer (BLO) in the Naxalbari area of Siliguri subdivision has been accused of demanding money in exchange for bypassing a hearing for Special Intensive Revision (SIR). A purported audio recording of an alleged conversation regarding the transaction has gone viral, intensifying the debate over the role and accountability of election officials.

However, the authenticity of the audio recording could not be independently verified.

The Election Commission has initiated the SIR process across West Bengal, issuing hearing notices to individuals whose names do not appear in the draft voter list. One such notice was sent to Mohammad Saddam Hussain, a resident of Totaram Jote in Naxalbari.

Saddam has been living in Bengaluru for the past nine years, working as a religious teacher, but his family members have been residing in Naxalbari. The names of his family members reportedly appeared in the draft voter list, yet he recently received a hearing notice directing him to appear in person.

Saddam has alleged that the BLO did not inform his family members that anyone from his family could fill out the form and submit it with the required documents. Had they done so, he would not have received the hearing notice.

According to Saddam, when his family informed him about the notice, he contacted BLO Kanchan Limbu. “...When I spoke to the BLO, he told me that if I did not come personally, I would have to pay Rs 4000 to get my name registered in the SIR list,” Saddam said.

Responding to the allegations, BLO Kanchan Limbu: “I do not know this voter personally. I only served the notice at his residence. The allegations being made are false and baseless,” he stated.