BL&LRO & Land Reform staff assaulted, 2 held

Raiganj: Gour Soren, Block Land & Land Reforms Officer of Karandighi and three persons from the Land Reforms office were injured when they were allegedly attacked with lethal weapons by persons involved in illegal sand quarrying.



The incident occurred at Jahpra Tuli village on the bank of Nagar river in North Dinajpur district on Wednesday morning. Two persons were arrested in connection with this case.

The BL&LRO has received a head injury and is undergoing treatment at Raiganj Government Medical College & Hospital.

Gour Soren, BL&LRO Karandighi said: “We had received reports that some persons were involved in illegal sand quarrying on the banks of the Nagar River.

In the morning, I along with two office staff and driver visited the spot. We found a lorry carrying illegal sand from the river bed. We intercepted the lorry.

Immediately five persons armed with lethal weapons riding on three bikes turned up and started beating us. I received a head injury. However, the sand-laden lorry fled. The attackers were unknown to me. I informed the matter to my higher authorities.”

Jayanta Dey Chaudhury, BDO Karandighi said: “Police are investigating the matter.”