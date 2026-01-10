Blaze guts several temporary huts built for Gangasagar Mela

Kolkata: Several temporary structures erected for the Gangasagar Mela were gutted in a massive fire that broke out in the early hours of Friday on Sagar Island.

Two fire tenders and five motorcycles fitted with firefighting equipment were pressed into service immediately. After several hours of operation, the blaze was brought under control.

According to sources, the fire broke out early on Friday morning at temporary structures used for government operations, accommodation for media persons and other purposes. As the huts were made of hogla leaves, the flames spread rapidly from one structure to another.

Local residents initially tried to douse the fire, but dry and windy conditions caused it to spread further.

Although firefighters responded promptly, the fire had already engulfed huts meant for the state Information and Cultural Affairs department as well as those constructed for journalists covering the Gangasagar Mela. The Block Development Officer of Sagar, Kanhaiya Kumar Rao, along with other senior officials of the South 24-Parganas district administration, rushed to the spot and assessed the situation.

Preliminary suspicion points to either a short circuit or a spark from cooking as the possible cause, though the exact reason is yet to be ascertained. The administration has begun reconstructing the damaged huts on a war footing. No injuries were reported.