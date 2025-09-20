Blasts centre for scheduling Security Asst exam on Puja days | ‘BJP’s hypocrisy exposed’, TMC fires salvo over ‘Puja opening’ jibe

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Saturday once again highlighted what it described as the “anti-Bengal” stance of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its “double standards,” drawing a sharp contrast between two recent incidents. The first involved attacks by BJP leaders on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for inaugurating Durga Puja pandals a day ahead of Mahalaya, while the second involved the Central government scheduling recruitment examinations for the post of Security Assistant under the Intelligence Bureau on the days of Saptami and Ashtami. A TMC leader said this exposed the BJP’s hypocrisy.

Responding to Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari’s criticism of Banerjee, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh clarified that the Chief Minister had only inaugurated the pandals and had not unveiled the idols. He explained that Puja rituals begin with ‘Bodhon’, and the Chief Minister had started inaugurating pandals early due to a large number of requests from organisers. Banerjee is expected to inaugurate more than 3,000 Puja pandals, attending some in person and initiating the rest virtually. “She starts inaugurating pandals and not the rituals,” Ghosh emphasised. Ghosh further asserted that Banerjee’s actions were fully in line with Hindu religious practices and sacred scriptures. “Those trying to propagate a different theory have actually been alienated from the people,” he said, underlining that the early inaugurations were necessitated by the sheer volume of requests received.

In contrast, the Union Home Ministry under the BJP-led Central government scheduled recruitment examinations for the 4,987 vacant posts of Security Assistant on Saptami and Ashtami across 37 zones nationwide. TMC criticized the decision, alleging that it displayed a vindictive attitude toward Bengal. A senior TMC leader pointed out that similar examinations are never scheduled during Diwali or Chhath Puja, suggesting that the timing was deliberately chosen to disadvantage Bengal students, as the region is deeply immersed in the festive spirit even before Panchami, making it difficult for aspirants to focus on exams. TMC also countered BJP claims that Durga Puja is not allowed in the state, highlighting that celebrations have reached new heights under Mamata Banerjee. The party criticised the Indian Railways’ earlier decision to offer 20 per cent travel discounts during Diwali and Chhath Puja but not for Durga Puja, calling it evidence of a “feudal mindset” in the BJP-led Central government. Additionally, TMC highlighted a recent controversy in Delhi, where Chief Minister Rekha Gupta urged puja organizers to display Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s photo in pandals. According to TMC, many organisers refused to comply, further emphasizing the party’s view of the BJP’s double standards in handling cultural sensitivities.