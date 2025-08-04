Blast scare near Garbeta after Rajdhani pilot reports explosion

Kolkata: Tension gripped Garbeta on Sunday afternoon after the loco pilot of the Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Rajdhani Express reported hearing an explosion. However, South Eastern Railway (SER) authorities later denied that any such incident had occurred.

According to Government Railway Police (GRP) sources, on Sunday, sometime around 4:45 pm, when the Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Rajdhani Express was moving towards Adra, the loco pilot reportedly informed the Adra control room that he had heard a ‘detonator blast’ like explosion sound somewhere between Garbeta and Piardoba

Railway stations.

However, when the Railway Protection Force (RPF), GRP and senior officials of the South Eastern Railway (SER) went to the spot, nothing was found.

According to a senior GRP official, though nothing was found and the railway track was intact, forensic experts have been called to visit the spot to find out if anything was there.