Blast in house at Dubrajpur, none hurt

KOLKATA: Tension spread at Ghorapara village in Dubrajpur of Birbhum after an explosion took place in a house on Monday afternoon.

According to the source, the explosion took place inside the house of Morilal Sheikh.Several crude bombs were allegedly stored under the staircase of the house.

Due to the impact of the explosion cracks developed in the house and window panes were shattered.

Local people informed the police, who found none in

the house.